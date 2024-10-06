High school football player spanks opponents with belt after 77-0 beatdown

A new trend has taken off, and a high school football team took it literally.

The new trend is called the “B2A challenge,” which stands for “belt to a–.” It became a reality for two programs in the Houston area.

Last Friday, Willis High School wiped the floor with Cleveland High, 77-0 – the game was practically over from the start, with Willis scoring 28 points in the first quarter, and 35 in the second.

When the two teams shook hands after the game, though, as a consistent sign of sportsmanship, one player showed the opposite.

One Willis player was caught on video hitting the rear ends of several of his opponents with the belt, presumably for the B2A challenge.

One Cleveland player could be seen clearly attempting to avoid getting hit.

Several other Willis players were recorded waving belts in the air.

The Willis school district showed no defense of their student-athletes.

“We are deeply disappointed by the unsportsmanlike conduct displayed by some of our football players following last week’s game against Cleveland,’ the Willis Independent School District said in a statement, via the New York Post. “This behavior does not reflect the values of our district, and we are committed to ensuring it does not happen again. We have been in communication with the UL (University Interscholastic League) and have submitted our proposed disciplinary actions for review.”

The district said those involved were suspended for the first half of their next game, “required to complete community service, and have undergone disciplinary measures during football practice.”

“’We do not condone this behavior, and we are actively taking steps to prevent such incidents in the future. We want to express our deepest regrets to the athletes, coaches, parents, and community of Cleveland [Independent School District],” the statement continued.

The Cleveland ISD has filed official complaints.

