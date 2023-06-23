Hornets select Alabama star Brandon Miller months after ties to deadly shooting revealed

The Charlotte Hornets have selected Brandon Miller with the second overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Miller quickly became a freshman phenom at the University of Alabama and quickly propelled himself into the top of the prospect charts.

However, his skill on the court was secondary to the controversy he drew off of it in January as it turned out he had ties in a deadly shooting.

Miller’s ex-teammate, Darius Miles, accidentally left his legally owned gun in Miller’s car, so Miles asked Miller to drive it to him. Miller did so but is said to have not handled the weapon – Miles then said he gave it to Michael Davis, who then allegedly fired the fatal shot. Miles and Davis have both been charged with capital murder.

Miller, though, has avoided legal trouble, and because of that, he continued to play for the Crimson Tide.

“We’ve been taking it very seriously from day one. The first minute that I got the information, I called [athletic director] Greg [Byrne], and we talked about it and the severity of it,” head coach Nate Oats said at a news conference in February. “Greg, I thought, did a great job addressing those comments on Wednesday, and I really don’t have much to add to it.

“We feel like we’ve done the right thing in this case. So, I’m going to leave it at that with Greg’s comments.”

Miller was given a standing ovation by Alabama fans in his first home game since the revelation of his ties, but when he was facing South Carolina on the road, he was hit with “lock him up” chants.

“I never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of their loved ones that night,” Miller said in March. “This whole situation is just really heartbreaking. Respectfully, that’s all I’m going to be able to say on that.”

Miller’s car, which his teammate, Cooper Lee, admitted was inside at the time, was hit with stray bullets.

The 20-year-old averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game during his lone season with Alabama – he played in 37 games, starting in all of them.

Miller joins LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier in the backcourt – Charlotte went 27-55 this past season.