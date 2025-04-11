Houston basketball star Terrance Arceneaux entering transfer portal after Cougars’ title loss

Terrance Arceneaux was a key contributor off the bench for the Houston Cougars the past three seasons.

On Thursday, the sophomore guard revealed his intention to enter the transfer portal.

During the announcement, Arceneaux said the decision centered around his hope to “begin a new chapter in my college basketball journey.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arceneaux said in an Instagram post competing at Houston “has been a part of my story that I’ll always carry with me.”

“I’m walking away with no bitterness, just growth, gratitude, and a clear vision for where I’m headed next,” he added. “Sometimes the path to purpose requires a pivot, and I’m trusting the process.”

HOUSTON’S KELVIN SAMPSON ON FINAL POSSESSION IN TITLE LOSS: ‘YOU’VE GOTTA GET A SHOT’

Arceneaux has averaged 5.2 points per game with Houston. He played 17.5 minutes per game and pulled down 2.9 rebounds per game over the past three years.

He averaged 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds in his most recent 40 games as Houston made a run to the national championship game. He did not score a point during his eight minutes on the floor during the national title game against the Florida Gators.

So far, Arceneaux is the lone Cougars player to enter the transfer portal since the championship.

Arceneaux appeared in just 11 games during the 2023-24 season due to an Achilles tendon injury.

Aside from Arceneaux’s departure, Houston is grappling with losing L.J. Cryer, J’Wan Roberts, Ja’Vier Francis and Mylik Wilson, who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Florida’s 65-63 win over Houston Monday gave the Gators their third NCAA men’s basketball championship.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.