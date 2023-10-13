Houston pulls off stunning victory over West Virginia with last-second Hail Mary touchdown pass

Houston and West Virginia put together a classic college football matchup on Thursday night, and the Cougars were able to come away with the victory thanks to some late-game heroics, 41-39.

West Virginia thought they had the game in the bag. Garrett Greene threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Hudson Clement with 12 seconds left to take the lead. Clement broke a tackle and beat out the Houston defense to cross the goal line. The Mountaineers were jubilant.

It did not last long.

Two plays later, Donovan Smith dropped back and fired a pass as far as he could. The ball got the end zone, and it was batted a couple of times before it fell into the hands of Stephon Johnson. He caught and Houston celebrated.

The two teams combined for 42 points in the fourth quarter. The Cougars entered the final frame up 21-17 before Greene ran for a touchdown to get West Virginia back on top.

Smith finished 21-for-27 with 253 passing yards, four touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown. Johnson had four catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Joseph Manjack IV and Samuel Brown had the other two touchdown catches.

Greene had four total touchdowns, two through the air and two on his feet. He had 391 passing yards. Devin Carter led West Virginia with five catches for 116 yards. Clement had two catches for 59 yards.

Houston moved to 3-3 on the year. West Virginia fell to 4-2.