Howard Stern rips ‘f—ing moron’ Kyrie Irving for tweeting antisemitic film

Add Howard Stern to the list of big-time celebrities to trash Kyrie Irving.

Stern, who is Jewish, took to the airwaves to bash the Brooklyn Nets guard, who is currently suspended for being unapologetic for tweeting a link to a film that shares antisemitic disinformation, going as far as calling him a “f—ing moron.”

“This Kyrie Irving is a complete d—–bag. I mean, what a f—ing … you know he’s a flat-earther? He’s a f—ing d—–bag,” Stern said.

Howard then mocked how Irving has been playing the victim, notably during his spat with another reporter.

“Just let me hate the Jews for God’s sake,” he said. “Don’t bust my b—s. I just want to go on Twitter and hate Jews. Can’t you just leave me alone? Everyone hates Jews. Why are you picking on me? I’m just an NBA player. I don’t understand anything. A lot of people hate the Jews. Why are you picking on me? The Earth is flat. I think Jews are lizards. Next question. Stop it. Just leave me be.”

SHAQ RIPS KYRIE IRVING OVER ANTISEMITISM CONTROVERSY, CALLS HIM AN ‘IDIOT’

Irving must complete a six-part to-do list in order to return to the Nets, which includes completing trainings and meeting with Jewish community leaders.

The 30-year-old has since apologized for the tweet — but not before he was suspended by the team as well as Nike suspending their partnership with him.

Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal and Irving’s former teammate, LeBron James, have also been critical of his sentiments. O’Neal even called Irving an “idiot.”

Irving has missed the Nets’ last three games. They’ve gone 2-1 in those contests after starting the season 2-6 with him.