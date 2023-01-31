Hulk Hogan ‘can’t feel his lower body’ after another back surgery, Kurt Angle says

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has been in the pro wrestling business since the late 1970s and being in the ring for that long going up against other giant men appeared to have taken its toll.

Kurt Angle gave a dire description of Hogan’s health in the latest episode of his podcast Sunday.

Angle said when he was on the 30th anniversary of WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” he spoke to Hogan and they both talked about their health. Angle, 54, has had multiple neck surgeries between his career as an Olympian and a professional wrestler. Hogan, 69, is going through his own health issues as well.

Hogan appeared on the start of the show last week with the “Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart and addressed the crowd in Philadelphia before the episode got going. He appeared to be walking gingerly on his own on the stage but didn’t go down to the ring.

Angle, on “The Kurt Angle Podcast,” talked about Hogan’s health. The Olympic champion, who was also on the RAW special, said Hogan had another back surgery.

“[He] had the nerves cut from his lower body. He can’t feel his lower body. He used his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything.

“So now he can’t feel his legs. So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that’s pretty serious, man. I really feel for Hogan. He put his heart and soul into the business and it ate him up.”

Angle said it was fun to see Hogan kick off the program.

“He’s the guy that revolutionized pro wrestling. I have so much respect for him,” Angle added.

Hogan has not actually performed in quite some time. He last wrestled in WWE in 2006 at SummerSlam.

