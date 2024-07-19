Hulk Hogan endorses Trump for president at RNC: ‘Let Trump-a-mania make America great again’

Pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan and his 24-inch pythons were welcomed to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday with rousing applause.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, was one of the first speakers of the night as the audience waited patiently for former President Donald Trump to come out and accept the nomination for president for the third consecutive time.

The six-time WWE champion brought a little Hulkamania with him.

Hogan said he was upset when they “took a shot at my hero.” He then proceeded to remove his vest and rip the Hogan “Real American” shirt he was wearing to reveal a Trump-Vance 2024 shirt – in classic pro wrestling fashion.

“Enough was enough and I said, let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother. Let Trump-a-mania rule again. Let Trump-a-mania make America great again,” he screamed while flexing his pythons.

Hogan called Trump and Vance a great tag-team, akin to him and the late Randy Savage back in his pro wrestling days.

“I’ve seen some great tag teams in my time – Hulk Hogan and oooh, yeah, the ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage. But you know something? I see the greatest tag team of my life standing upon us and getting ready to straighten this country out for all the real Americans,” Hogan added.

Hogan predicted “America is going to get back on track” with Trump as president and the so-called “Trump-ites” behind him for the next four years.

“America is gonna be great again.”

Hogan told TMZ in 2015 he would want to be Trump’s running mate. Trump eventually chose Mike Pence and the two defeated Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine. Trump and Pence lost in 2020 to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. This time around, Trump chose Ohio Sen. JD Vance to be his running mate.

He said Thursday he was “proud” to support his hero as the next president.

He finished his speech with a question to politicians in the U.S.

“Whatcha gonna do when Donald Trump and all the Trump-a-maniacs run wild on you, brother?”

Hogan, like Trump, is a WWE Hall of Famer. The 70-year-old’s wrestling career over five decades as he made a name for himself in what was known as the World Wrestling Federation at the time and World Championship Wrestling. He also appeared in TNA Wrestling as well.

Aside from his pro wrestling appearances, Hogan was also in several films and TV shows, including, “Rocky III,” “Thunder in Paradise,” “Mr. Nanny” and was the subject of the reality TV show “Hogan Knows Best.”

The Georgia native’ has had his share of controversies as well. He was wrapped up in a sex tape lawsuit against Gawker, which cost the company paid out millions. And was removed from the WWE Hall of Fame for a few years over racist remarks. Hogan apologized, was reinstated and received support from other African American pro wrestlers at the height of the controversy.

Since his retirement from pro wrestling, Hogan has been seen sparingly on WWE TV. He owns Hogan’s Hangout in Clearwater, Florida, which holds karaoke nights on Mondays.

