Hulk Hogan explains why he appeared at RNC during surprise visit at Lions camp: ‘I can’t be silent’

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan stood at the lectern during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last week and listened to a thunderous applause as he endorsed former President Trump for another term in office.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, ripped off his shirt to expose a sleeveless “Trump Vance Make America Great Again” shirt he was wearing, and he did so proudly while he explained why he will be backing Trump in the race.

One week later, Hogan made a surprise appearance at Detroit Lions training camp, where he spoke with reporters about why he decided to speak at the RNC.

While doubling down on his support for Trump, Hogan said the assassination attempt on the former president’s life during a rally in Pennsylvania changed his mindset about being silent.

“The RNC was kind of intense for me because, you know, I had been silent for so long watching the demise of this beautiful country,” Hogan said, via MLive.com.

“I was sickened that I was silent for so long. I actually started to call myself a coward when there are so many like you who don’t speak up. I was the guy that was afraid to put the sign in the yard or whatever, or wear the shirt or wear the hat, because I was in fear for some reason.

“All of a sudden, when they tried to assassinate Donald Trump, I said, ‘That’s it. That’s it. I can’t be silent.’ This is not correct. This is not right on any level, even if it was Trump or Biden or Clinton, or anybody, but that is not right.”

During his speech at the RNC, Hogan explained his belief that “America is going to get back on track” with Trump as president again.

He also turned on his wrestling persona.

“Enough was enough, and I said, let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother. Let Trump-a-mania rule again. Let Trump-a-mania make America great again,” he screamed while flexing his patented “24-inch pythons.”

Hogan also called Trump and Vance a fantastic tag team.

“I’ve seen some great tag teams in my time — Hulk Hogan and oooh, yeah, the ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage. But you know something? I see the greatest tag team of my life standing upon us and getting ready to straighten this country out for all the real Americans,” Hogan explained.

Hogan has long been a Trump supporter, telling TMZ in 2015 he would like to be Trump’s running mate in an election.

