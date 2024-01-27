Hulk Hogan showed up to son’s DUI arrest in Florida, video reveals

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

When Nick Bollea was arrested for driving under the influence in Florida back in November, his father – WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan – was there for support.

Bollea was arrested by Clearwater Police and booked into jail on November 19 at 3:55 a.m. in booking information obtained by Fox News Digital.

A police officer said that Bollea, who claimed not to have been drinking, had almost run him over. The officer then put Bollea through a test before handcuffing him.

Hogan showed up in his pickup truck, asking what’s going on, to which an officer replied that his son was “impaired.” The officer then let the two speak.

“You good, Bubba?” Hogan asked his son, who at that point was in the back of a car, in video obtained by Fox 13 Bay. “Are you OK?”

His offense description was listed as “driving under the influence (refusal)” under the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office subject charge report.

Authorities conducting a separate traffic stop attempted to signal Bollea to “move over” while he was approaching the median lane. However, “Bollea did not vacate the median and did not reduce speed by 20 MPH under the posted speed limit,” according to an arrest affidavit. Bollea was clocked going over 51 MPH in a posted 40 MPH zone.

An officer then proceeded after Bollea’s black Dodge Ram pickup truck and conducted a traffic stop for a “violation of the mover over law.”

Bollea was sentenced to eight months in jail in 2008 after pleading no contest to charges of reckless driving involving serious bodily injury stemming from a car collision in 2007 when he was 17.

Clearwater Police said that Bollea had been racing his father’s 1998 Toyota Supra against a Dodge Viper on August 26 when the car Bollea was driving struck a curb, spun across two lanes of traffic and slammed rear-end first into a palm tree, resulting in critical injuries to his passenger John Graziano, a 22-year-old Marine who had served in Iraq.

Fox News’ Tracy Wright and The Associated Press contributed to this report.