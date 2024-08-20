Hulk Hogan suggests he is willing to ‘body-slam’ US Vice President Kamala Harris

Six-time WWE champion Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, said he was joking when he made comments about U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hogan attended a promotional event for his new brand of beer in Ohio on Monday. At one point during the event, the retired wrestler suggested he would be willing to perform a wrestling move on the Democratic presidential nominee.

“Want me to body-slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?” asked the audience at the Ohio bar.

Hogan then questioned Harris’ Indian heritage. “Is Kamala a chameleon? Is Kamala Indian?” the 71-year-old said.

Harris, who is the Democratic presidential nominee, is bi-racial. Her mother is a native of India, while her father was born in Jamaica.

But, Hogan suggested the remarks were not a true representation of himself. He also blamed the comments on the amount of alcoholic beverages he consumed at the bar.

“I am going to get heat for that one, brother. That was not me. That was the beers talking.”

The legendary wrestler delivered a speech during last month’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

At one point during the address, Hogan said he was upset when they “took a shot at my hero.” The comment referred to the assassination attempt, which occurred in Pennselyvinia in July. He then proceeded to remove his vest and rip the Hogan “Real American” shirt he was wearing to reveal a Trump-Vance 2024 shirt — in classic pro wrestling fashion.

“Enough was enough, and I said, ‘Let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother. Let Trump-a-mania rule again. Let Trump-a-mania make America great again,’” he screamed while flexing his muscles.

In 2015, Hogan told TMZ that he was interested in being Trump’s running mate. However, Mike Pence, who was the governor of Indiana at the time, was tapped for the Republican ticket.

Hogan, like Trump, is a WWE Hall of Famer. The 70-year-old’s wrestling career was over five decades as he made a name for himself in what was known as the World Wrestling Federation at the time and World Championship Wrestling. He also appeared in TNA Wrestling as well.

Aside from his pro wrestling appearances, Hogan was also in several films and TV shows, including, “Rocky III,” “Thunder in Paradise,” “Mr. Nanny” and was the subject of the reality TV show “Hogan Knows Best.”

The Georgia native is no stranger to controversy. He was wrapped up in a sex tape lawsuit against Gawker. Hogan was also removed from the WWE Hall of Fame for a few years over racist remarks. Hogan eventually apologized and was later reinstated.

