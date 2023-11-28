‘Hunk’ Travis Kelce turns Tom Brady admirer’s head: ‘I get you Taylor’

Slovakian model Veronika Rajek went viral last year over her admiration for NFL legend Tom Brady as his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was coming to an end.

Now, it appears she may have her sights set on another NFL star – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Rajek was at the Chiefs game on Sunday as the team played the Raiders in Las Vegas. She was seen wearing a No. 12 Raiders jersey with her name emblazoned across the back of it. She posted about the game on her Instagram account and suggested she understood Taylor Swift’s attraction to Kelce.

“LV did their best, but the Chiefs played awesomely. I have to admit. Kelce is such a great player and hunk as well. I get you Taylor, ‘road less taken,’” Rajek wrote. “@raiders let’s trade in @killatrav and Vegas let’s do @taylorswift show residency and let’s all grab the best doughnuts in town.”

Rajek has taken Las Vegas by storm this month as she also appeared on the grid at Formula One’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

She went viral last December for professing her love for Brady.

“I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the (GOAT),” she wrote on her Instagram.

Kelce made franchise history in the Chiefs’ 31-17 win. With his six catches for 91 yards, the team said Kelce went over the 11,000-yard receiving mark with one of his catches during the game. He became the first Chiefs player to ever achieve the milestone. He also became the fastest tight end to reach the mark in NFL history and the 17th quickest player of any position to hit the milestone.

He and Swift appear to still be going strong as well.

The tight end spent his bye week in Argentina visiting Swift on her South American leg of her “Eras Tour.”