Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal says 5-0 Eastern Conference final loss to Panthers was an ‘a– whooping’

The Florida Panthers dominated Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final, beating the Carolina Hurricanes 5-0 at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

Jordan Staal, the Hurricanes’ captain, offered a blunt assessment of how the game went.

“An a– whooping,” Staal told Walt Ruff.

The Hurricanes’ loss was their 14th straight in a conference final, dating back to sweeps in 2009, 2019 and the 2023 round with the Panthers.

“I think we’re all a little bit at a loss,” Hurricanes forward Taylor Hall said.

At one point, fans started chanting, “Shoot the puck! Shoot the puck!” The Hurricanes managed just 17 shots on goal in the loss.

“This game is mental,” Staal said. “I mean, it’s all about the brain and your focus and the thoughts that can creep in. It’s got to be the thoughts we’ve been thinking all year, and that’s playing our game and focusing on our shifts and our battles and doing what we do.

“When you let those thoughts like that come in, it never looks good. I think we’ve got to believe in the group and what we have and what we’ve done all year and go steal one in Game 3.”

Carolina’s last conference final win was in Game 7 in 2006 against Buffalo during the franchise’s lone Cup title run. Current head coach Rod Brind’Amour was the captain of that team who scored the third-period winner against the Buffalo Sabres.

Now Brind’Amour will hope to lead a turnaround in Game 3, scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

