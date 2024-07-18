Hurricanes place Stanley Cup champion on unconditional waivers, terminating his contract

The Carolina Hurricanes placed Evgeny Kuznetsov on unconditional waivers Wednesday, terminating the rest of his contract.

Kuznetsov, 32, had one year left on the seven-year, $64.2 million contract which he signed with the Washington Capitals back in 2017. The Canes were on the hook for $6 million of the $8 million Kuznetsov was owed this season.

“Ultimately, both sides agreed this was the best course of action for both the player and the team,” general manager Eric Tulsky said. “We thank Evgeny for his time with the team and wish him and his family the best.”

The Hurricanes acquired Kuznetsov from the Capitals at this past season’s trade deadline.

The Russian hockey player scored two goals and had five assists in 20 regular season games with the Hurricanes while adding four goals and two assists in 10 postseason games before being eliminated by the New York Rangers.

According to local Russian media, Kuznetsov reportedly signed a contract to go back to return to his native country and play for the KHL’s SKA Saints Petersburg.

Prior to being traded to the Hurricanes, the Capitals were the only team Kuznetsov had played for in his 11-year career. He made his NHL debut at 21 years old during the 2013-2014 season and had been a mainstay in the Capitals lineup.

Kuznetsov led the Capitals in scoring with 12 goals and 32 points during their Stanley Cup title run in 2018.

In his 11-year career NHL career, the Russian center played in 743 games, scored 173 goals and tallied 402 assists and made the All-Star team once.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

