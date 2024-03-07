Iditarod musher penalized for improperly gutting moose after killing animal when it attacked dogs

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Legendary musher Dallas Seavey needed to kill a moose when the animal attacked his dogs during the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, but it ended up costing him some time during the event.

Seavey was penalized for failing to properly gut the moose he killed, officials announced Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Race marshal William Palfrey’s three-person panel of officials investigated the circumstances surrounding the death of the moose. If a musher kills an animal on the trail, like a moose or caribou, in self-defense or property during the race, the musher is required to guy the animal and report it to officials at the next checkpoint.

The panel determined that Seavey spent about 10 minutes at the kill site and then mushed his dogs about 11 miles before camping out on a three-hour layover. He left the camp site at 5:55 a.m. local time and arrived at the next checkpoint at 8 a.m., when Seavey reported the kill.

FLASHBACK: ALASKA MOOSE ATTACK AGAINST IDITAROD SLED TEAM LEAVES 4 DOGS INJURED

“It fell on my sled; it was sprawled on the trail,” Seavey told Iditarod Insider TV at the checkpoint. “I gutted it the best I could, but it was ugly.”

Seavey implored race officials to get the moose off the trail during his interview. Race officials, though, determined “the animal was not sufficiently gutted by the musher.” Officials said Seavey was required to get out the intestines and other internal organs. The moose was later retrieved and the animal’s meat was salvaged and processed.

Officials said a two-hour penalty would be added to Seavey’s mandatory 24-hour layover.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seavey was leading the Iditarod race on Wednesday. He was the first musher to leave the checkpoint in the town of Ophir after only staying for about 15 minutes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.