Iga Swiatek wins third-straight French Open after defeating Jasmine Paolini in women’s final

Top ranked women’s tennis pro Iga Swiatek overpowered Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in just a little over an hour to win the French Open on Saturday, marking her third-straight win at Roland Garros.

Swiatek, 23, defeated Paolini in straight sets (6-2, 6-1) in a dominating performance on the clay courts that lasted just an hour and eight minutes.

The final began with Swiatek trailing Paolini 2-1 in the first set, but she quickly regained momentum to win the next 10 games and the set. She then went on to take a 5-0 lead in the second.

Swiatek’s victory also marked her fourth Grand Slam win at the French Open, and her fifth overall. She won the U.S. Open in 2022.

“It’s amazing to be here, I love this place, honestly,” Swiatek said during the awards presentation on court. “I wait every year to come back here.”

“I needed to believe this one was going to be possible. It’s been a really emotional tournament, so thank you for supporting me,” Swiatek said, speaking directly to her fans at Court Philippe Chatrier.

Swiatek is now the first woman to win three trophies in a row in Paris since Justine Henin did so from 2005 to 2007, and is also the only female tennis player to ever win the French Open four times before turning 24.

Saturday’s match was Paolini’s first time in a Grand Slam final. She will play in the French Open women’s doubles final on Sunday with partner Sara Errani against 2023 U.S. Open singles champions Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

