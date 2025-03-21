Illinois school district responds to federal probe into allegations of making girls change with transgender

Deerfield Public Schools District 109 has responded to a federal Title IX investigation that was launched over allegations of administrators forcing middle school girls to change in the same locker room as a transgender student.

The district provided a statement to Fox News Digital insisting that its actions were rooted in Illinois state law.

“Deerfield Public Schools District 109 complies with state law. The Illinois Human Rights Act prohibits all public school districts from discriminating on the basis of sex, including gender identity, and mandates that students must be permitted access to the locker room and bathroom that aligns with their gender identity,” the statement read.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We are sensitive to the privacy needs of all of our middle school students and ensure that no student is required to change into a gym uniform for physical education class in front of others. When both our middle schools were renovated in 2017, we added five private changing stations within each locker room that are available to all students. All students also have multiple options to change in a private location separate from the locker room if they wish.”

The district also says it will work with local families to determine next steps.

“The District and the Board are united with our leaders and educators on this issue and have a shared commitment to upholding the law,” the statement continued.

“The District and the Board call upon all of those expressing concerns or perspectives on this issue with our staff and educators to do so in a respectful and civil manner. We are glad to work with families to address any individual concerns and determine appropriate next steps to support your child’s well-being and participation.”

MAINE RESPONDS TO TRUMP ADMIN’S DECLARATION STATE VIOLATED TITLE IX BY ALLOWING TRANSGENDERS IN GIRLS SPORTS

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights announced on Thursday that it is launching an investigation into the Illinois Department of Education, the Chicago Public School District 299 and Deerfield Public Schools District 109 over reported Title IX violations.

Illinois mother Nicole Georgas brought the situation to light when she filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice after alleging that school administrators had attempted to force her 13-year-old daughter to change in front of a transgender student in the girls’ locker room last month.

She revealed the complaint during a Board of Education meeting for Deerfield Public School District 109 last week, claiming the incident had taken place last month after her daughter had refused to change into her uniform during physical education because a biological male student had been present at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The girls want their locker rooms and bathrooms back. They want their privacy back. This is why I’m here tonight. My 13-year-old daughter’s well-being, mental health and privacy are at stake,” Georgas said during her speech at the board meeting on Thursday.

Georgas then raised the issue to the school’s administration, noting to them that she believed it was a direct violation of President Donald Trump’s Keeping Men out of Women’s Sports executive order. She said in her speech that the school administration had informed her that, under the direction of its legal counsel, the transgender student was free to use both the girls’ bathroom and the girls’ locker room.