Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay dead at 65

Longtime Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has died at the age of 65, the team announced on Wednesday.

Irsay’s father purchased the team in 1972 when they still played in Baltimore for $12 million and moved the team in 1984.

Irsay had been the general manager of the team from 1982 to 1996.

Irsay had several health issues over the years, and battled drug and alcohol addiction, recently being treated for an overdose.

