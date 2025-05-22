Indy 500’s iconic Borg-Warner Trophy and its history
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The iconic Borg-Warner Trophy is a constant in the legendary Indianapolis 500 race every year.
Each winner gets their name, average speed, the year they won, and their face engraved on the trophy that weighs roughly 110 pounds and stands just over five feet, four inches tall.
The first time the trophy was unveiled was in 1936, when it was given to Louis Meyer and declared an annual prize for Indy 500 winners.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
While the trophy was created in 1935, it honored the winners from 1911 onwards as they had their name, year, average speed and faces engraved on the trophy.
In its original form, the trophy was 52 inches tall and 80 pounds of sterling silver. It was made to commemorate 70 race winners. Two bases were added to the trophy in 1987 and 2004, and those additions to the trophy can commemorate the winners of the Indy 500 through 2033.
There is one non-race winner who is engraved on the trophy, and that is Anton Hulman. Hulman owned the Indianapolis Motor Speedway from 1945 until his death in 1977. His face is the lone one on the trophy that is gold.
The trophy is permanently housed in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.
The Indy 500 will be broadcast May 25 on FOX with coverage starting at 10 a.m. ET. It will also be available to stream live on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.
INDY 500 IS OFFICIALLY SOLD OUT FOR FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A DECADE; 350,000 FANS EXPECTED
Below is a list of every winner of the Indy 500:
1911 – Ray Harroun
1912 – Joe Dawson
1913 – Jules Goux
1914 – Rene Thomas
1915 – Ralph DePalma
1916 – Dario Resta
1917 – Not held due to World War I
1918 – Not held due to World War I
1919 – Howdy Wilcox
1920 – Gaston Chevrolet
1921 – Tommy Milton
1922 – Jimmy Murphy
1923 – Tommy Milton
1924 – Lora L. Corum, Joe Boyer (Co-drivers)
1925 – Pete DePaolo
1926 – Frank Lockhart
1927 – George Souders
1928 – Louis Meyer
1929 – Ray Keech
1930 – Billy Arnold
1931 – Louis Schneider
1932 – Fred Frame
1933 – Louis Meyer
1934 – Bill Cummings
1935 – Kelly Petillo
1936 – Louis Meyer
1937 – Wilbur Shaw
1938 – Floyd Roberts
1939 – Wilbur Shaw
1940 – Wilbur Shaw
1941 – Floyd Davis, Mauri Rose (Co-drivers)
1942 – Not held due to World War II
1943 – Not held due to World War II
1944 – Not held due to World War II
1945 – Not held due to World War II
1946 – George Robson
1947 – Mauri Rose
1948 – Mauri Rose
1949 – Bill Holland
1950 – Johnnie Parsons
INDY 500 POLESITTER ROBERT SHWARTZMAN FLOWS ON AND OFF THE TRACK
1951 – Lee Wallard
1952 – Troy Ruttman
1953 – Bill Vukovich
1954 – Bill Vukovich
1955 – Bob Sweikert
1956 – Pat Flaherty
1957 – Sam Hanks
1958 – Jimmy Bryan
1959 – Rodger Ward
1960 – Jim Rathmann
1961 – AJ Foyt
1962 – Rodger Ward
1963 – Parnelli Jones
1964 – AJ Foyt
1965 – Jim Clark
1966 – Graham Hill
1967 – AJ Foyt
1968 – Bobby Unser
1969 – Mario Andretti
1970 – Al Unser
1971 – Al Unser
1972 – Mark Donohue
1973 – Gordon Johncock
1974 – Johnny Rutherford
1975 – Bobby Unser
1976 – Johnny Rutherford
1977 – AJ Foyt
1978 – Al Unser
1979 – Rick Mears
1980 – Johnny Rutherford
1981 – Bobby Unser
1982 – Gordon Johncock
1983 – Tom Sneva
1984 – Rick Mears
1985 – Danny Sullivan
1986 – Bobby Rahal
1987 – Al Unser
1988 – Rick Mears
1989 – Emerson Fittipaldi
1990 – Arie Luyendyk
1991 – Rick Mears
1992 – Al Unser Jr.
1993 – Emerson Fittipaldi
1994 – Al Unser Jr.
1995 – Jacques Villeneuve
1996 – Buddy Lazier
1997 – Arie Luyendyk
1998 – Eddie Cheever
1999 – Kenny Brack
2000 – Juan Pablo Montoya
2001 – Helio Castroneves
2002 – Helio Castroneves
2003 – Gil de Ferran
2004 – Buddy Rice
2005 – Dan Wheldon
2006 – Sam Hornish Jr.
2007 – Dario Franchitti
2008 – Scott Dixon
2009 – Helio Castroneves
2010 – Dario Franchitti
2011 – Dan Wheldon
2012 – Dario Franchitti
2013 – Tony Kanaan
2014 – Ryan Hunter-Reay
2015 – Juan Pablo Montoya
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
2016 – Alexander Rossi
2017 – Takuma Sato
2018 – Will Power
2019 – Simon Pagenaud
2020 – Takuma Sato
2021 – Helio Castroneves
2022 – Marcus Ericsson
2023 – Josef Newgarden
2024 – Josef Newgarden
Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.