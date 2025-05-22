Indy 500’s iconic Borg-Warner Trophy and its history

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The iconic Borg-Warner Trophy is a constant in the legendary Indianapolis 500 race every year.

Each winner gets their name, average speed, the year they won, and their face engraved on the trophy that weighs roughly 110 pounds and stands just over five feet, four inches tall.

The first time the trophy was unveiled was in 1936, when it was given to Louis Meyer and declared an annual prize for Indy 500 winners.

While the trophy was created in 1935, it honored the winners from 1911 onwards as they had their name, year, average speed and faces engraved on the trophy.

In its original form, the trophy was 52 inches tall and 80 pounds of sterling silver. It was made to commemorate 70 race winners. Two bases were added to the trophy in 1987 and 2004, and those additions to the trophy can commemorate the winners of the Indy 500 through 2033.

There is one non-race winner who is engraved on the trophy, and that is Anton Hulman. Hulman owned the Indianapolis Motor Speedway from 1945 until his death in 1977. His face is the lone one on the trophy that is gold.

The trophy is permanently housed in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.

The Indy 500 will be broadcast May 25 on FOX with coverage starting at 10 a.m. ET. It will also be available to stream live on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

Below is a list of every winner of the Indy 500:

1911 – Ray Harroun

1912 – Joe Dawson

1913 – Jules Goux

1914 – Rene Thomas

1915 – Ralph DePalma

1916 – Dario Resta

1917 – Not held due to World War I

1918 – Not held due to World War I

1919 – Howdy Wilcox

1920 – Gaston Chevrolet

1921 – Tommy Milton

1922 – Jimmy Murphy

1923 – Tommy Milton

1924 – Lora L. Corum, Joe Boyer (Co-drivers)

1925 – Pete DePaolo

1926 – Frank Lockhart

1927 – George Souders

1928 – Louis Meyer

1929 – Ray Keech

1930 – Billy Arnold

1931 – Louis Schneider

1932 – Fred Frame

1933 – Louis Meyer

1934 – Bill Cummings

1935 – Kelly Petillo

1936 – Louis Meyer

1937 – Wilbur Shaw

1938 – Floyd Roberts

1939 – Wilbur Shaw

1940 – Wilbur Shaw

1941 – Floyd Davis, Mauri Rose (Co-drivers)

1942 – Not held due to World War II

1943 – Not held due to World War II

1944 – Not held due to World War II

1945 – Not held due to World War II

1946 – George Robson

1947 – Mauri Rose

1948 – Mauri Rose

1949 – Bill Holland

1950 – Johnnie Parsons

1951 – Lee Wallard

1952 – Troy Ruttman

1953 – Bill Vukovich

1954 – Bill Vukovich

1955 – Bob Sweikert

1956 – Pat Flaherty

1957 – Sam Hanks

1958 – Jimmy Bryan

1959 – Rodger Ward

1960 – Jim Rathmann

1961 – AJ Foyt

1962 – Rodger Ward

1963 – Parnelli Jones

1964 – AJ Foyt

1965 – Jim Clark

1966 – Graham Hill

1967 – AJ Foyt

1968 – Bobby Unser

1969 – Mario Andretti

1970 – Al Unser

1971 – Al Unser

1972 – Mark Donohue

1973 – Gordon Johncock

1974 – Johnny Rutherford

1975 – Bobby Unser

1976 – Johnny Rutherford

1977 – AJ Foyt

1978 – Al Unser

1979 – Rick Mears

1980 – Johnny Rutherford

1981 – Bobby Unser

1982 – Gordon Johncock

1983 – Tom Sneva

1984 – Rick Mears

1985 – Danny Sullivan

1986 – Bobby Rahal

1987 – Al Unser

1988 – Rick Mears

1989 – Emerson Fittipaldi

1990 – Arie Luyendyk

1991 – Rick Mears

1992 – Al Unser Jr.

1993 – Emerson Fittipaldi

1994 – Al Unser Jr.

1995 – Jacques Villeneuve

1996 – Buddy Lazier

1997 – Arie Luyendyk

1998 – Eddie Cheever

1999 – Kenny Brack

2000 – Juan Pablo Montoya

2001 – Helio Castroneves

2002 – Helio Castroneves

2003 – Gil de Ferran

2004 – Buddy Rice

2005 – Dan Wheldon

2006 – Sam Hornish Jr.

2007 – Dario Franchitti

2008 – Scott Dixon

2009 – Helio Castroneves

2010 – Dario Franchitti

2011 – Dan Wheldon

2012 – Dario Franchitti

2013 – Tony Kanaan

2014 – Ryan Hunter-Reay

2015 – Juan Pablo Montoya

2016 – Alexander Rossi

2017 – Takuma Sato

2018 – Will Power

2019 – Simon Pagenaud

2020 – Takuma Sato

2021 – Helio Castroneves

2022 – Marcus Ericsson

2023 – Josef Newgarden

2024 – Josef Newgarden

