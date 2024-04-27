IndyCar bars political branding on vehicles at Indianapolis 500 after reported Trump-RFK Jr request

The Indianapolis 500 may be among the most famous motorsports competitions in the United States, comparable to NASCAR’s Daytona 500 to start the Cup Series season.

And while the Indy 500 takes place next month, less than six months before voting begins for the 2024 presidential election, there will be no political branding on vehicles that take part in the May 26 race.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

One entry to the race requested to have Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy on its livery for the race, RACER reported Friday. But the request was denied.

“IndyCar does not approve sponsorships associated with elected officials, candidates for political office or political action committees,” an IndyCar spokesman told the outlet.

It wasn’t clear which driver or IndyCar team submitted the request.

NASCAR DRIVER ERIK JONES SUFFERS BROKEN BACK IN BRUTAL TALLADEGA CRASH

The Indianapolis 500 is known as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Last year’s race drew in 300,000 fans, according to multiple reports. More than 2 million tuned into the race at home.

American Josef Newgarden held off Marcus Ericsson, Santino Ferrucci, Alex Palou and Alexander Rossi to win his first Indy 500.

The 2024 race is expected to be just as interesting. NASCAR star Kyle Larson is expected to do double duty – participate in the Indy 500 and compete in the Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kurt Busch was the last driver to pull off double duty. He finished in sixth place in the Indianapolis 500 but finished in 40th at the Coca-Cola 600.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.