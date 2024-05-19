IndyCar driver gets airborne in scary crash at Indianapolis 500 practice

IndyCar driver Nolan Siegel had a bit of a scare at Indianapolis 500 practice on Friday afternoon.

Siegel was zipping around the track when he spun as he exited in Turn 2. The 19-year-old rookie driver hit the wall and caught air as he lost control down the backstretch. His vehicle turned on its side for a few yards before he nearly landed completely upside down.

He appeared to be OK after he got checked out at the infield care center.

“Disappointed,” he told reporters after he left. “Feel bad for the team. It’s been working so hard for so long for this. Just kind of threw it away. Not at all happy about that one.”

He expanded on his feelings in a post on his Instagram Stories.

“Not what we wanted or needed today,” he wrote. “Thanks for all the messages, we’ll be back in the morning.”

Each team is looking to build momentum ahead of the Indianapolis 500 next weekend. NASCAR star Kyle Larson among them. He will look to be the latest driver to pull double duty – compete in the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Larson had the second-fastest lap for his McLaren vehicle at 234.271 mph.

“Today went a lot smoother — more so as planned — where yesterday did not,” he said, via the Indy Star. “I thought with the forecast being good I would get lots of laps (on Thursday), but (I) did not. So I was pretty frustrated with things yesterday, but all went smooth, and it’s good to just get some reps.”

Indy 500 qualifying is set for Saturday. The 108th running of the race will go off next weekend.

Josef Newgarden won the race last season. Alex Palou was on the pole.

