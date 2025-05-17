IndyCar driver Kyffin Simpson gets airborne in terrifying Indy 500 practice crash

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

IndyCar driver Kyffin Simpson was involved in a scary crash during Indianapolis 500 practice on Friday.

Simpson came around the final turn and was headed toward the front stretch when the rear of his vehicle wiggled, and he lost control. Simpson slammed his left front into the wall and went airborne for a few moments before he came back down. He did not flip.

Parts and debris were strewn across the track as practice was suspended briefly before it started up again.

“I’m all good, praise the Lord,” Simpson told FOX Sports after he was checked out at the emergency care center. “It’s a tough way to start out Fast Friday. Just a weird crash. Everything about it was weird.

“Even from out-lap, something didn’t really feel quite right. I kept going right on weight jacker and trying to help the car out. It just never really felt the way I expected it to. It was just a weird one. We’ll go back and look at some data and try to figure out what might’ve been wrong and try to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

The Caymanian driver has competed for Chip Gnassi Racing on the IndyCar Series since 2023. He has yet to win an IndyCar race.

He had the best finish of his career at the Grand Prix of Long Beach earlier this season. He finished in 10th.

