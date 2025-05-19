IndyCar driver Robert Shwartzman talks racing to IndyCar pole, dishes on driving at 230 mph

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

IndyCar rookie Robert Shwartzman earned the pole position for the Indianapolis 500 with the quickest lap around the track on Sunday afternoon.

It was Shwartzman’s first time on an oval track. He appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Monday morning, just hours after attaining the top spot in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

“Honestly, I still can’t believe it. It’s a new day and I still feel like it’s a dream. I’ve been dreaming about it for a long time and, yesterday, everything was just going so well, the car felt amazing,” he said. “I was going full out. And when I saw myself in P1, I was just like, ‘Wow, this is unbelievable.’

“The reaction of fans and people here in the U.S. is unbelievable. I think it’s the most memorable and best emotional part my entire career.”

Shwartzman was traveling at speeds of up to 230 mph and somehow was able to maintain control for the blazing-fast laps. Some other drivers traveling at similar speeds suffered devastating crashes going at a similar rate.

The 25-year-old Russian Israeli driver was able to stay in control, maintain his focus and become the first rookie to win the pole since 1983.

“It’s really, really fast,” he said. “But as a racing driver, you are training yourself to have a proper vision. You have to see the road really far because the speed is so quick. Plus, when you’re going into the corners at that speed, anything could happen.

“As we’ve seen, there was some incidents from other guys. It hurts quite a lot. … It’s so stressful. Mentally, I was so tired afterward because it’s four laps, and it seems quite short, but no. You’re going so fast there. You have to keep every second under control.”

Shwartzman said he will try to stay cool, calm and collected in order to win the race.

“I’ll do my best as I did in qualifying, and we’ll see where we’re gonna be at. I don’t want to put any huge expectations. I just want to enjoy it. I want a fast car and battle with the top guys.”

