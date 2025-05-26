IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin talks Indy 500 disaster

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scott McLaughlin had one of the toughest Indianapolis 500 moments in recent memory on Sunday.

Drivers were commanded to start their engines and were off the frontstretch getting ready to race as trickles of rain delayed the race for nearly an hour. McLaughlin and others warmed up their tires to get ready to go green.

As McLaughlin drove down into Turn 1, his vehicle lost grip for a split second, and he started to spin. He hit the wall, damaging his vehicle and ultimately costing him his day.

“We have another race next week, but this race is everything to us,” he told FOX Sports after the race was over. “I didn’t even see the green flag.

“My heart is broken. Not good.”

He also expressed his lament in a post on X.

KYLE LARSON’S ATTEMPT AT ‘DOUBLE’ COMES TO END AS HE WRECKS AT INDY 500

“I’d never wish this feeling on my worst enemy.”

It was McLaughlin’s worst finish in the Indy 500. He was sixth last year and had some hope going into the event that he could pull off an incredible upset despite a scary practice crash. He was set to start the race in 10th.

All of it went out the window before the race even truly began.

“I really have no idea what happened,” he told FOX Sports’ Jamie Little coming out of the infield care center. “Just really upset for my team. They built me a fantastic car again. I’m really sorry to my sponsors, to my fans, my family. I don’t know what happened.

“I can’t believe we’re out of the race. I had so much hope today. Yeah, probably the worst moment of my life.”

McLaughlin is seventh in the IndyCar standings.