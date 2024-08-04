IOC slams gender tests at center of Paris Olympics women’s boxing controversy

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) slammed the gender tests at the center of a controversy with two boxers fighting in the women’s division – Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) said in 2023 that Khelif and Lin were disqualified from the tournament for testing positive for “XY chromosomes” and have maintained that both fighters have an unfair advantage in the women’s division.

But IOC spokesman Mark Adams said Khelif and Lin were “carted off and tested” during the 2023 boxing world championships because “there were suspicions against them.”

“There’s a whole range of reasons why we won’t deal with this,” Adams said. “Partly confidentiality. Partly medical issues. Partly that there was no basis for the test in the first place. And partly data sharing of this is also highly against the rules, international rules.

“The whole process is flawed. From the conception of the test, to how the test was shared with us, to how the tests have become public, is so flawed that it’s impossible to engage with it.”

The IBA defended its decision to disqualify Khelif and Lin in a statement on Thursday.

“We absolutely do not understand why any organization would put a boxer at risk with what could bring a potential serious injury within the ‘Field of Play’ (FOP),” the IBA said. “The main role of the referee in the ring is to manage the boxer’s safety at all times. How is this reasonably practicable when a boxer fails to meet the eligibility criteria to compete?

“The IBA will never support any boxing bouts between the genders, as the organization puts the safety and well-being of our athletes first. We are protecting our women and their rights to compete in the ring against equal rivals, and we will defend and support them in all instances; their hopes and dreams must never be taken away by organizations unwilling to do the right thing under difficult circumstances.”

Khelif and Lin are both onto the next round of their competition and are both guaranteed medals in the Olympics.

