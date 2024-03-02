Iowa star Caitlin Clark’s final home game draws insane ticket prices

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Fans hoping to watch Caitlin Clark play one last home game had better be ready to spend some big money.

Clark’s final home game of her college basketball career is Sunday against Ohio State, and she’s just 17 points away from tying Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA basketball scoring record of 3,667 points.

Eighteen points will make her the sole leader. Hype is off the charts to watch her lace up her shoes one last time in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and fans are opening up their wallets at prices you simply never see for women’s basketball.

The cheapest ticket on SeatGeek to get into Carver-Hawkeye Arena Sunday costs $46 with fees included. The most expensive tickets are listed for more than $5,700.

For comparison, tickets to Alabama/Tennessee Saturday – a major weekend men’s game – start at $137 with fees included.

Caitlin Clark’s final home game is drawing ticket prices that crush the best men’s game of the weekend and rival what you’d expect to see out of the men’s Final Four.

As I’ve said before, and as I’ll say again, Caitlin Clark transcends women’s basketball. She’s become bigger than the sport itself.

There are people who otherwise wouldn’t ever watch women’s basketball who tune in just to see Clark play. It’s been an incredible phenomenon to watch unfold.

She also does things the right way, and doesn’t have all the drama surrounding her that you see at other programs. The Iowa star is an outstanding role model for young women.

Now, she has one regular season left, the B1G tournament, the NCAA tournament, and then she’ll be off to the WNBA. What a journey it’s been, and it’s now time for people to pay up if they want to watch her final home game.

