Iowa’s Caitlin Clark reflects after breaking NCAA scoring record: ‘Very grateful’

Senior Day couldn’t have gone better for Caitlin Clark, who set the NCAA’s all-time points record in Division I college basketball during the Iowa Hawkeyes’ win over Ohio State, 93-83.

Clark buried two free throws as the first half of the game was ending, beating Pete Maravich’s previous record of 3,617 points during his years at LSU. She came into the game needing 18 points, and she got all of them in the first half following the technical foul free throws.

Clark finished with 35 points as well as nine assists and six rebounds in her final regular season game at home.

After the record-setting performance, Clark and her other Hawkeyes senior teammates – Gabbie Marshall, Sharon Goodman, Molly Davis and Kate Martin – were honored for their years of commitment.

“I think just reflecting back over my four years, I’m just very grateful,” Clark said to the crowd when asked what her journey has been like to this point.

Holly Rowe, the veteran journalist who MC’d the Senior Day post-game ceremony, noted that Clark always shouts out her teammates during interviews over the years despite her awe-dropping performances that led to college basketball history.

For Clark, it’s something that isn’t forced. Her humble nature comes naturally.

“I think it’s easy,” she said about showing love to her teammates. “These people are my best friends and that’s not for show. They have my back, and they do a lot of dirty work for me to have fun and take crazy shots.… They’re my best friends off the court.”

Clark loved that the Hawkeyes “came out and dominated” on Senior Day against a Buckeyes team that’s ranked No. 2 in the country and beat No. 6 Iowa earlier this season.

“We played with a lot of energy,” she said. “…I’m just proud of our girls. Five seniors that have been together for a long time, and we wanted to go out and send them off on their home court.”

Clark said she was “soaking it all in” during her last regular season game at home. However, thanks to top teams in the NCAA Tournament hosting games, there could be a maximum of two more games at home this month.

“It’ll be a little less bitter,” Clark said. “… Probably won’t hit me for a little bit more later.”

While the ceremony was a nice way to honor these Hawkeyes, a group led by Clark who changed college basketball not just in Iowa City but across the country, they know the job isn’t finished.

The Hawkeyes will need Clark continue tacking on points to that all-time record next in the Big 10 Tournament before the NCAA Tournament comes around. Her performance is crucial for Iowa to get back in the national championship, where they lost to the LSU Tigers last season.