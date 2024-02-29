Iowa’s Lisa Bluder rips NCAA as Caitlin Clark surpasses Lynette Woodard for major college scoring record

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Caitlin Clark notched another milestone on her way to the top of the scoring charts Wednesday.

The Iowa sharpshooter scored 33 points in the Hawkeyes’ 108-60 win over Minnesota. Clark surpassed former Kansas standout Lynette Woodard for the major college scoring record with 3,650 points.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder celebrated Clark’s milestone, but took a shot at the NCAA for not recognizing Woodard’s mark as the top scorer in women’s college basketball. Woodard played for the Kansas Jayhawks in the AIAW era — before the NCAA began sanctioning women’s basketball.

“Tonight is the night of the real record,” Bluder said. “For some reason the NCAA does not want to recognize the basketball that was played prior to 1982, and that’s wrong. We played basketball back then. They just don’t want to recognize it, and that hurts the rest of us who were playing at that time. There’s no reason why that should not be the true record.”

Clark and the school celebrated when Clark surpassed Kelsey Plum for the all-time Division 1 record on Feb. 15. Plum totaled 3,527 points all time at Washington. Woodard scored 3,649 points from 1977-81.

“Maybe the NCAA will realize that now. Maybe it will be brought to their attention, and they will start recognizing those women who played in the ’70s,” Bluder said. “Remember, they played with a larger basketball and no 3-point line, either.”

Clark recognized Woodard as well.

“I’m just really thankful and grateful to have those players who have come before me. Yeah, it’s super special. Obviously, she’s one of the best all-time,” she said. “It just still shows the room that we have to improve, and where women’s sports is going is a really great place.”

Clark sits just 17 points behind the late Pete Maravich for the all-time scoring record in NCAAA men’s and women’s basketball. Maravich scored 3,667 points during his time at LSU.

Pearl Moore, of Francis Marion, has the overall women’s collegiate record with 4,061 points at the small-college level in AIAW. She had 177 points in junior college before enrolling at Francis Marion.

Woodard told ESPN on Monday that the NCAA is doing the pre-1981 players a disservice.

“They should respect the history. Include us and our accomplishments,” Woodard said. “This is the era of diversity, equity and inclusion. They should include us. We deserve it.”

