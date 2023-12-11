Irate Patrick Mahomes goes berserk on sidelines as Chiefs lose to Bills

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went off on the sidelines during the team’s close loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

After Mahomes threw an incomplete pass to turn the ball over on downs, Mahomes went back to the sidelines and appeared to be giving NFL officials an earful. He then slammed his helmet down on the ground and had to be held back by coaches and teammates.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We played our f—ing a–es off. That’s f—ing terrible, man,” he was seen saying on the sidelines as the clock hit triple zeroes.

APP USERS VIEW THE MOMENT HERE AND HERE.

The chaotic scene came a few plays after a touchdown was wiped off the board.

FROM OUTKICK: BAILEY ZAPPE COULD NOT HAVE GREETED BILL O’BRIEN, BILL BELICHICK ANY DIFFERENTLY AFTER BIG WIN

Mahomes threw a dart to Travis Kelce who ran up the field and found Kadarius Toney trailing behind him. Kelce threw the ball behind himself to Toney, who had an open lane to the end zone.

However, the touchdown was taken off the board because Toney was declared offside. It appeared Toney lined up in the neutral zone as the play started. That’s against the rules and a penalty was called on Toney.

The reversal seemed to suck the air out of Arrowhead Stadium as Kansas City couldn’t get anything else going. Mahomes was sacked on the next play.

TAYLOR SWIFT’S ‘DADS, BRADS AND CHADS’ REMARK GETS SPOOF TREATMENT

Bills linebacker Von Miller also appeared to be offside on one of the final plays.

Kansas City lost the game, 20-17, and fell to 8-5 on the season.

Mahomes finished 25 of 43 with 271 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. Kelce led the way with six catches for 83 yards. Rashee Rice had seven catches for 72 yards, including a touchdown. Rice had a key catch that helped the Chiefs get down the field.

Josh Allen helped the Bills set up the Tyler Bass go-ahead field goal. He was 23 of 42 for 233 passing yards and a touchdown. James Cook had the touchdown catch.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bills moved to 7-6 on the season and improved their playoff hopes.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.