Italian tennis star embroiled in fake vaccine certificate scandal

Camila Giorgi, an Italian tennis star who has three career singles titles and more than 400 wins on tour, was caught up in a fake vaccine certificate scandal.

Daniela Grillone, a doctor for the Giorgi family, alleged in an interview with Italian media that the tennis star received a fake COVID-19 vaccine certificate and that none of her family members have received the shot either, according to Yahoo Sport.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Giorgi was named in a December report that revealed names of celebrities and athletes who allegedly didn’t receive a COVID vaccination.

Grillone was arrested in February 2022 for allegedly providing shots with fake serums, according to News.com.au. She also allegedly provided fake vaccination certificates to high-profile figures in Italy.

“The Giorgi family has been under treatment with me for a long time. Camila Giorgi suffered from the so-called tennis elbow,” Grillone told Italy’s Corriere del Veneto. “Shortly before the beginning of summer, she had come asking for the possibility of obtaining false proof of all the mandatory vaccines, as well as the COVID vaccine. I can confirm with absolute certainty that none of the vaccines against the Giorgi family have actually been administered.

“I have not received any payment in that case. I am deeply upset and sorry for my action.”

NOVAK DJOKOVIC RISKS MISSING US TOURNAMENTS OVER NEW COVID-19 TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS

A WTA spokesperson told News.com.au that it was monitoring the investigation in Italy.

“We are aware of the allegations and are currently monitoring the situation and any investigations that may be brought forward,” the spokesperson said.

Giorgi played in tournaments last season in which her vaccination status may have been an issue. She made it to the third round of the Australian Open and lost in the second round of the U.S. Open.

Giorgi didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Giorgi is ranked No. 66 in the world. She recently lost to Sorana Cirstea 6-5, 4-6, 0-6, in a match at Adelaide International 2.