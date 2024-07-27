Italy high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi apologizes to wife after losing wedding ring during flag-bearing duties

Flag bearing duties for Italian high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi went a bit awry during the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Paris Olympics, and it had nothing to do with the green, white and red flag he was waving.

He lost his wedding ring.

Tamberi revealed in an Instagram post that the Seine River, where all the country’s boats had been traveling on during the opening ceremonies, is the new home for his wedding ring as it fell to the bottom.

Tamberi wrote an open letter apology to his wife, Chiara Bontempi, to whom he’s been married for two years.

“I’m sorry my love, I’m so sorry,” he wrote in Italian on Instagram, which was translated to English. “Too much water, too many kilograms lost over the last few months and maybe the uncontrollable enthusiasm of what we were doing. Probably all three things.”

He said he saw the ring after it slid off his finger.

“I followed it until I saw it bounce inside the boat,” Tamberi explained. “But the rebound went in the wrong direction unfortunately.”

Tamberi shared flag-bearing duties with fencer Arianna Errigo during Friday’s opening ceremony.

Tamberi has always been one to make the most of these grand moments, especially when he’s on the track. So, it’s no surprise that he had an exuberant reaction to waving his country’s flag.

One of the best high jumpers in the world, Tamberi had the flamboyant idea to pretend to hide springs in his spikes when he secured gold at the European Championships prior to the Paris Games. He also was seen jumping into Italy President Sergio Mattarella’s arms after his victory.

And during the Toyko Games, Tamberi shared gold with Mutaz Barshim, the Qatari track star, and he had a wild celebration then while with his friend.

Tamberi hinted at bringing home some even bigger gold in his Instagram post, hinting at taking home the high jump gold when his event takes place.

But he does find some solace in losing his wedding ring in the Seine while at the Games.

“If it had to happen, if I really had to lose this ring, I couldn’t imagine a better place. It will remain forever on the riverbed in the City of Love,” he wrote.

