Ivanka Trump leaves Eagles’ Eli Ricks smitten during White House celebration

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks was among the players who visited the White House and celebrated the team’s Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs with President Donald Trump.

Ricks posted two photos of himself posing near portraits of the president on his Instagram Stories. He also appeared to be smitten by Ivanka Trump while he was in D.C.

“Donald Trump daughter is beautiful damn,” he wrote in one post on X. “After seeing her in person Ivanka is exactly my type.”

For what it’s worth, Ivanka is married to Jared Kushner. The two have three children together.

Ricks also showed support for Saquon Barkley and his golf outing with the president. The Eagles running back hung out with the president at Trump’s golf course in New Jersey before he flew to Washington, D.C., with him on Air Force One.

“lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT,” Barkley wrote on X earlier Monday. “Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago… and look forward to finishing my round with Trump! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day.”

Ricks wrapped up his second season with Philly. He joined the Eagles in 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of LSU and Alabama.

He played 16 games in 2023 and seven in 2024. He had 21 total tackles and three pass breakups in those appearances. A lot of his snaps have come on special teams.