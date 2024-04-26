J.J. McCarthy’s fiancée pens farewell to Michigan ahead of NFL Draft, ‘excited’ for next chapter

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s entire world will change Thursday night, when he’s expected to be taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

While he transitions to the pros, family, friends and loved ones will also see a shift in their lives.

McCarthy’s fiancée, Katya Kuropas, is ready to make the move from Ann Arbor to the NFL, and she penned a goodbye to Michigan on Instagram ahead of the draft.

“Extremely delayed but… Reminiscing on how amazing this past season was,” Kuropas captioned a carousel of photos from the Wolverines’ 15-0 season capped by a national title. “An abundance of blessings and the best memories. Feeling so grateful for everything that unfolded & for everyone that was part of it!! Sad to see this chapter go, but excited for the next one.”

McCarthy and Kuropas made their engagement official in January after five years together.

Where exactly the next chapter will take these two remains to be seen.

McCarthy is a true wild card heading into Thursday night in Detroit, the host city of the draft. The consensus No. 1 pick is USC’s Caleb Williams, who has been projected as the Chicago Bears’ next franchise quarterback after they traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

LSU Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and UNC’s Drake Maye are also expected to go in the top five.

McCarthy has been projected in some mock drafts to be going as high as No. 2 to the Washington Commanders and as low as No. 11 to the Minnesota Vikings. Rumors about his draft stock have been flying for months, and they’ll continue until the draft begins.

McCarthy mentioned on the “Rich Eisen Show” that he spent the most time during the pre-draft process with the New York Giants, who own the No. 6 overall pick. He thinks he could figure out head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka’s scheme quickly given his familiarity with it from his Michigan days.

But there’s also the Commanders and New England Patriots, who pick third overall, that McCarthy visited recently. The Denver Broncos were another team he visited.

