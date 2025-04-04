Ja Morant again uses gun celebration despite reported investigation, warning from NBA

Earlier this week, Ja Morant pulled out a gun celebration, and it was reported that he was given a warning by the NBA after an investigation.

Well, he didn’t quite get the message, as he did the celebration again on Thursday.

After hitting a three-pointer, Morant motioned his arms to that of a large gun.

The celebration occurred just over five minutes into the ball game.

Morant’s first instance of the celebration this week occurred against the Golden State Warriors. The act saw Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, two Golden State stars, visibly upset on the hardwood, with the latter trying to plead to the referee that something should be done to discipline Morant.

Morant’s history with gun-related suspensions made the gesture blow up across the basketball world. He was suspended for eight games in March 2023 after brandishing a handgun on social media at the strip club Shotgun Willie’s outside of Denver.

Then, Morant was docked the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season after he flashed a handgun again on a social media live video.

Ahead of the suspensions, Morant found himself in trouble on more than one occasion, including one incident in which he got into a fight with a then-17-year-old during a pickup basketball game at his own home (it was ruled Morant acted in self-defense). Four days earlier, Morant had allegedly “threatened” the head of security at a Memphis mall, and a member of Morant’s group shoved him in the head.

Morant was also placed under the microscope after a January 2023 game in which an unidentified individual in the NBA star’s vehicle was accused of shining a laser pointer at the Indiana Pacers’ team bus. It happened after some members of Morant’s entourage were involved in a confrontation with a group of people in the Pacers’ traveling party.

