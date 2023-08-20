Ja Morant’s father says his son got suspended ‘because of his decisions’

Ja Morant will be serving a 25-game suspension when the 2023-24 NBA season starts, and his father says he has nobody to blame but himself.

The Memphis Grizzlies star guard was caught on video once again appearing to hold a gun, prompting the team to take action.

He was suspended earlier in the year for a similar incident.

The video showed Morant in the passenger seat of a vehicle dancing to music with some friends. He then appeared to pull the gun out to show off for the camera.

Despite the video being filmed with friends, Tee Morant said at a youth basketball camp there are no excuses for his son’s actions.

“My son didn’t get in trouble for the people around him,” Tee recently said at the Up Next Elite Camp in New Orleans. He got in trouble because of his decisions.

“Always be mindful of every decision y’all make,” he added. “It can pretty much take over you and consume you and make you think who you’re not. Any time y’all everywhere … just think everything is looking at you. Everything is magnified.”

Morant has been in the spotlight due to several reports accusing him of wrongdoing. He was never charged in any of the incidents, including a fight with a teenager at his home during a pickup basketball game. But it all came to a boiling point earlier this year when he was seen brandishing a gun in a Denver nightclub.

Morant checked himself into a clinic for stress management after the Denver incident. After the Grizzlies were eliminated from the playoffs, he acknowledged his off-court incidents were likely a distraction.

One of Morant’s off-court issues involved another NBA team. The Indiana Pacers claimed an altercation involving Morant and his associates in January impacted the team.

During the alleged incident, a red laser was pointed at Pacers players from an SUV that was carrying Morant. The Pacers believed a gun was being pointed at them and reported the incident to NBA officials.

The NBA investigated the incident and found that no “individual threatened others with a weapon.”

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey, and I recognize there is more work to do,” Morant said in a statement in May obtained by Fox News Digital. “My words may not mean much right now, but I take full responsibility for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

