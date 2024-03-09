Jackson Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes’ brother, pleads no contest to misdemeanor; sentenced to probation

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Jackson, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been under scrutiny for more than a year. He was charged with aggravated sexual battery stemming from an incident at a Kansas restaurant.

Mahomes was accused of grabbing a woman by her neck and forcibly kissing a woman at the restaurant in February 2023. He appeared at his sentencing hearing on Thursday and pleaded no contest to a single count of misdemeanor battery, online court records showed. Mahomes was then sentenced to six months of probation.

Mahomes was then taken into the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff’s office, which will determine whether he’s eligible for work release.

The misdemeanor battery charge said that Jackson Mahomes had shoved a waiter who had tried to come into a room where he was with the woman, according to investigators.

He previously pleaded not guilty to felony charges for aggravated sexual battery, which were later dropped due to a lack of cooperation from the woman, according to a court filing.

“Like I said from the beginning, Jackson has done nothing wrong. We had full confidence that the truth of the matter would ultimately be revealed. The defense will reserve further comment until the remaining count is disposed of,” Mahomes’ attorney, Brandon Davies, said in a statement shortly after felony charges against his client were dropped.

The woman reported that she had endured death threats and harassment and that her restaurant had been vandalized in the wake of the charges. She closed the restaurant in August.

Jackson Mahomes is not the only relative of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ family to face recent brushes with the law. The three-time Super Bowl winner’s father, former Major League Baseball pitcher Patrick Mahomes Sr., was arrested in Texas on February 3, accused of driving while intoxicated. A judge later permitted the eldest Mahomes to travel to Nevada to watch his son play in Super Bowl LVIII.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win a second consecutive Super Bowl last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

