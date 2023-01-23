Jaden Rashada recruitment heats up again after Florida debacle: reports

Jaden Rashada is reportedly set to visit colleges again after he was let out of his National Letter of Intent with the University of Florida after his name, image and likeness deal fell through.

Rashada had Arizona State on his list of schools to visit this week, according to multiple reports. TCU, Washington, Colorado and Cal were also rumored to be on Rashada’s list of schools he is interested in visiting.

It remains unclear which school Rashada is leaning toward and whether he will put a timetable on his next decision.

The highly touted high school quarterback was granted his release from his National Letter of Intent on Friday, three days after he requested to be let out. The decision came after the Gator Collective – an independent fundraising group that’s loosely tied to the university and pays student in NIL deals – failed to honor a four-year deal worth more than $13 million, according to The Associated Press.

The quarterback from Pittsburg, California, failed to enroll at Florida last week, raising red flags that his future in Gainesville was in doubt. Rashada switched his commitment from Miami to Florida in November, giving head coach Billy Napier a significant recruit as he enters his second season in Gainesville.

On Dec. 7, Rashada reportedly received a letter from the head of the Gator Collective wishing to terminate the deal, according to a report by The Athletic.

While the reasons behind the deal falling apart are unclear, the AP reported that not all the financial backers were aware that the deal had gone from around $5 million to more than $13 million.

Previously, Rashada took official visits to LSU, Texas A&M and Ole Miss to go along with his visits to Miami and Florida.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.