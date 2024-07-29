Jagger Eaton, Nyjah Huston medal in men’s street skateboarding at Paris Olympics

Americans Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston picked up silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men’s skateboarding street final on Monday afternoon at the Paris Olympics.

Eaton and Huston each had a shot at the gold medal on their final tricks. But neither competitor could complete one. They were able to medal anyway.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Japan’s Yuto Horigome scored a 97.08 on his final trick and was able to catapult himself to the gold medal for the second straight Olympics.

Eaton was able to move up in the podium from the 2020 Olympics. He was a bronze medalist in Tokyo, the first time skateboarding was on the Olympics menu. Eaton finished below Horigome and Brazil’s Kelvin Hoeffler.

SIMONE BILES WILL PUSH THROUGH CALF INJURY, COMPETE IN ALL 4 EVENTS AT OLYMPIC TEAM FINALS

Horigome finished with 281.14 and Eaton with a 281.04. Had Eaton landed his final trick, he likely would have won a gold medal.

Huston won his first medal at the Olympics. Last year, Huston advanced to the finals after finishing in third in the semis. He ended up in seventh place out of eight in the final.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s the first Olympic medals of the day for the Americans. Several events had already taken place.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.