Jaguars’ Rayshawn Jenkins delivers game-winning pick-six to shock Cowboys

The Jacksonville Jaguars maintained their positioning in the AFC playoff hunt with a stunning 40-34 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins played the role of the hero in the win. He had the eagle eye to intercept Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott with about 7:04 left to play and run the ball to the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. It was Jenkins’ second interception of the year and the first time in his career that he’s run it back for a touchdown.

Jenkins’ score put the Jaguars in the win column for the third time out of their last four games. Trevor Lawrence’s performance helped Jacksonville as well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The former No. 1 overall pick was 27 of 42 with 318 passing yards and four touchdown passes; he also threw his first interception since Week 8. He had to dig deep to get the Jaguars back in the game.

Dallas led 27-10 with 5:21 to go in the third quarter. But the Jaguars had two quick touchdowns to end the quarter. Lawrence had a 59-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones and then a 10-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr. to cut their deficit to just three points.

Jacksonville then went up four points with 10:03 left in the game on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence to Zay Jones.

Prescott and the Cowboys would end a 13-play, 75-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Noah Brown. Dallas maintained a three-point lead with 3:02 left in the game. The Dallas defense would then strip Lawrence on a scramble that seemingly would’ve ended the game.

FALCONS COACH DEAN PEES INJURED IN PREGAME COLLISION, GETS SENT TO HOSPITAL

But the Jaguars defense forced a three-and-out on the Cowboys’ next drive. Dallas only burned 27 seconds off the clock and gave enough time for Lawrence to get Riley Patterson into field-goal position. Patterson converted the field goal to force overtime.

Jenkins made the interception on the fourth play of the Cowboys’ drive.

Zay Jones finished with six catches for 109 yards and three scores. Marvin Jones Jr. had two catches for 17 yards. Travis Etienne Jr. had 103 yards on the ground on 19 carries.

Prescott finished 23 for 30 with 256 passing yards, three touchdown passes, two interceptions and three sacks. CeeDee Lamb recorded seven catches for 126 yards. Brown had six catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. Peyton Hendershoot’s lone catch was a 10-yard score.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jacksonville moved to 6-8 on the season with the win and Dallas fell to 10-4. The Jaguars are keeping the AFC South race competitive.