Jaguars savagely release player hours after wishing him happy birthday on social media: report

It’s normal for NFL teams to make transactions before free agency to clear cap space, but the Jacksonville Jaguars made a savage cut just hours after posting for the player’s birthday on social media.

Defensive tackle Folorunson “Foley” Fatukasi was released on Monday, according to multiple reports, and it was a smart one as it saved Jacksonville $3.5 million on their salary cap to help with other moves for the 2024 season.

But, just a few hours before that news dropped, the Jaguars posted a picture of Fatukasi, saying “Happy birthday, 94!” on X.

NFL fans quickly jumped into the comments of the post once the news was reported about Fatukasi.

“You guys had to have known when you posted this,” one X user wrote.

Another user added: “happy birthday but this is your last birthday as a Jaguar mate.”

Now, Fatukasi isn’t the first player to have been released on their birthday, specifically in the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns did the exact same thing with offensive lineman Michael Dunn just before the 2023 regular season got underway. Just hours after wishing him happy birthday on social media, it was announced the team was letting Dunn go.

The Green Bay Packers also released linebacker Jonathan Garvin last July on his birthday, and yes, they wished him a great one on social media as well.

Still, Fatukasi’s 29th birthday likely doesn’t feel so good now that he’ll be among free agents next week when the new league year begins on March 13.

The sixth-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 2018 has been with the Jags for the past two seasons, racking up 48 combined tackles (five for loss) and 1.5 sacks over 30 games (29 starts).

With the Jets, Fatukasi had 3.0 sacks, 115 tackles (18 for loss) and 14 quarterback hits over 45 games (23 starts).

Teams looks for depth on their defensive interior could come calling Fatukasi next week.