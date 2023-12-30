Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence’s consecutive start streak to end, QB ruled out with shoulder injury

Third-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be in an unfamiliar situation on Sunday — cheering on his teammates from the sidelines.

Since the Jaguars selected Lawrence No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, he has never missed a start, but that consecutive starts streak will come to an abrupt end once Jacksonville’s Week 17 game against the Panthers kicks off.

Lawrence has dealt with multiple injuries over the past few weeks, but a sprained shoulder kept him out of practice all this week. He was then officially ruled out on Friday. Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard will handle the starting quarterback duties on Sunday. It will mark his first start in nearly three years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Jaguars are looking to end a four-game losing skid and stay in first place in the AFC South. Jacksonville can clinch the jumbled AFC South with a victory combined with losses by Houston and Indianapolis.

Lawrence sprained his AC joint while diving for a first down on a fourth-and-1 play in the third quarter of Sunday’s 30-12 loss at Tampa Bay. He could barely lift his arm in the locker room after the game.

JAGUARS’ TREVOR LAWRENCE FURIOUS AFTER ‘EMBARRASSING AND FRUSTRATING’ BLOWOUT LOSS

He was ineffective before he got hurt, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble as Jacksonville fell behind 30-0 on its way to a fourth consecutive loss. Lawrence threw for 211 yards, and all three of his turnovers led to Buccaneers’ touchdowns.

He ripped the team afterward, saying “it looks like we don’t even practice.”

Lawrence had started 51 straight games.

He exited three of the last four games with injuries: a sprained ankle against Cincinnati, a concussion against Baltimore and a sprained shoulder against Tampa Bay.

“When one thing starts to feel a little better, something else happens,” he said Wednesday. “It’s going to be one of those years. It’s just this game sometimes. It’s unfortunate, but just keep battling through it and get back as soon as I can.”

Lawrence has eight turnovers in Jacksonville’s past three games, giving him 19 for the season. He has been plagued by a porous offensive line and injuries to top receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This will be the first game Lawrence has missed because of injury at any level. He never missed a start in high school and only missed two starts in college because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.