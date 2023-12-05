Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence suffers ankle injury, needs help from trainers to get off field vs Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars‘ star quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals that required multiple trainers to help him off the field.

While he was in the pocket, one of Lawrence’s offensive lineman stepped on his ankle and landed on him in the process, and he was obviously in immediate pain. He slammed the ground with his fists and helmet after the play as a very quiet crowd looked on.

Lawrence couldn’t walk off the field on his own power, needing two trainers for support on his way to the sideline.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The same thing happened on his way to the locker room as well, with the ESPN broadcast capturing Lawrence in serious pain as he slowly walked with the trainers.

The injury came when the game was tied at 28 apiece on “Monday Night Football,” where Bengals rookie quarterback Jake Browning, filling in for the injured Joe Burrow, was putting on a surprising show in Jacksonville.

MARISSA LAWRENCE, WIFE OF JAGUARS STAR, CALLS OUT FAN’S NASTY COMMENT: ‘THIS IS NOT OKAY’

To make matters worse, Brandon McManus missed a 48-yard field goal on the ensuing play after Lawrence was helped off the field, keeping the score tied instead of the Jaguars taking the lead.

It’s unknown what sort of ankle ailment Lawrence is dealing with. However, judging by the pain, the Jaguars certainly hope it’s nothing serious.

Lawrence and the Jaguars have been rolling as of late, owning an 8-3 record and taking first place in the AFC South before losing 34-31 in overtime Monday night.

Now, Jaguars fans are likely thinking the worst after watching their quarterback hobble off the field.

Tests will certainly be taken on Tuesday to determine what Lawrence is facing, but this injury comes at a time in the season when each game becomes more crucial as the playoffs kick off next month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lawrence finished the game 22-of-29 for 258 yards with two passing touchdowns and one rushing score, where he stretched the ball over the goal line from one yard out.