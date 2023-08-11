Jake and Logan Paul are ‘little Disney stars,’ ‘not real fighters,’ UFC’s Colby Covington says

Jake Paul once told Fox News Digital he would put his name among the top faces of boxing.

UFC’s Colby Covington would agree, but he says it isn’t because of Paul’s boxing prowess.

Covington called out both Jake Paul and brother Logan Paul, who became household names by posting videos on Vine and YouTube before turning into combat sports stars.

“They’re all the rage — not for the right reasons. They’re not real fighters. They can’t win real fights against tough fighters. They’re little circus sideshows,” Covington told OutKick. “They’re fighting in these little unsanctioned fights and fighting against guys that aren’t relevant, guys that are 50 years old, guys that are 50 pounds bigger than them. Why aren’t they fighting against guys in their own weight class?”

Logan is a WWE superstar but will return to the boxing ring for the first time in four years in October when he faces MMA fighter Dillon Danis in Manchester. Jake moved to 7-1 in his professional career after defeating former UFC fighter Nate Diaz Saturday.

But Covington says if he were to face either of them, it would be light work for him.

“Of course I’d fight them. It’d be an easy fight. They’re little Disney stars. I’d break them in half,” Covington said. “If I dropped MAGA bombs on them for one punch, they’d run away crying to their mom. They’d be looking for a safe space.

“But I’m in the UFC. I’m a company man. I love the UFC, so I only want to fight the biggest and best fights the UFC has to offer. I don’t want to fight these little Disney ‘Lizzy McGuire’ stars.”

Jake starred on Disney Channel’s “Bizaardvark” for two seasons.

Covington is a one-time UFC welterweight champion and earned Fight of the Night twice.