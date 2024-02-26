Jake Knapp’s girlfriend watches golfer’s ‘dramatic’ final putt to wrap 1st PGA Tour win

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Makena White, Jake Knapp’s girlfriend, got a firsthand look at her boyfriend wrapping up the first PGA Tour victory of his career at the Mexico Open on Sunday.

White was on the 18th green watching Knapp finish his round.

“This would be so sweet,” White was heard saying to one of her friends as Knapp tried to wrap up the round.

Knapp’s putt would sit on the lip of the cup. White laughed and said, “So dramatic.”

She then watched in disbelief and joined him on the green for the celebration. He finished even in the fourth round and 19-under par for the tournament. He was two strokes ahead of Finland’s Sami Valimaki and five strokes ahead of American Justin Lower and German Stephan Jäger.

Knapp and White celebrated the moment with a kiss, and the two posed with the trophy together. White flew from Canada to Mexico to watch the final round. According to NBC, the two have been dating for six months.

“I didn’t have my best stuff today, that’s for sure,” he said afterward. “I knew I was going to be a nervous wreck. I knew it was going to be tough.”

Knapp spent four seasons on the Canadian tour and two on the Korn Ferry Tour before he was able to obtain his PGA Tour card for this season. He once worked as a bouncer when he needed daytime hours to practice and cash to pay the entry fees.

“Bumpy to say the last,” he said of his career path. “”But I wouldn’t have it any other way. If I look back on my career as a whole, I always struggle the first jump on. Now that I feel my feet are under me, I know myself and what I’m doing, it feels like the right time.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

