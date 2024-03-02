Jake Paul and his opponent’s fans exchange explicit chants at weigh-in

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Jake Paul put on a show before the show for several hundred at Friday night’s weigh-in.

Paul will face his most experienced opponent, Ryan Bourland, in Puerto Rico Saturday night .

Nicknamed “The Rhino,” Bourland is a former Golden Gloves champion with 19 pro fights under his belt.

Bourland has a career record of 17-2.

Paul has made Puerto Rico home in recent years, crediting the island for his boxing success and saying he’s been able to train more diligently and lock in more easily.

But he didn’t exactly have much of a home ring advantage at Distrito T-Mobile in San Juan.

Plenty of Rhino supporters were in the crowd, some chanting “F— Jake Paul” when he entered the stage.

So Paul, a master of the troll, egged them on in response. When asked by reporter Ariel Helwani about his emotions, he chanted his response.

“F— the Rhino,” he sang several times.

Bourland supporters responded with a “F—- Jake Paul” chant.

But Paul had the final word.

“I’m sick of these dumba– rhinos walking around this motherf—ing island. Tomorrow, the rhinos are going extinct. I promise you that.”

At Thursday’s press conference, Paul even joked about the nickname, saying Bourland didn’t “embody the true rhino spirit” after Bourland said he is not vegan.

At that point, Helwani asked Bourland if he felt Paul respects him.

“It don’t matter,” Bourland replied.

Paul is coming off a fight that didn’t last a single round. On Dec. 15, he knocked out Andre August and waved goodbye to him on the mat. That fight improved his professional record to 8-1.

Saturday will mark Bourland’s first fight since Sept. 17, 2022.

