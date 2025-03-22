Jake Paul announces engagement to Dutch speedskater Jutta Leerdam in social media post

Jake Paul announced his proposal to Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam on social media on Saturday.

Paul’s and Leerdam’s relationship became public in March 2023 when they were seen on a date in Florida.

Paul’s post announcing his engagement showed him kneeling down, clad in white, on a balcony with white flowers and candles, with mountains in the background.

“We’re engaged,” Paul captioned his post. “We can’t wait to spend forever together.”

Paul, 28, showered praise onto Leerdam, 26, after her performance at the World Championships last weekend.

“So proud of my baby 1st, 2nd, and 3rd this weekend at the world championships. She’s a 7 time world champion now.. The hardest worker and the most gorgeous. You inspire me babe,” Paul said in a post.

“Isn’t (it) ironic how the person who is the most important athlete to a sport is the one that they try to tear down the most. Can’t relate because we don’t fly at y’all’s altitude. I hope love runs the universe one day.”

Leerdam became the junior world champion at the 2017 World Junior Championships and then finished second in the 2018 Championships the following year.

She is the 2020 and 2023 World Single Distance champion, 2022 World Sprint Champion in the 500 and 1,000 meters. Leerdam won silver at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in the 1,000 meters.

Paul was in support of her during the 2025 World Championships in Norway, where Leerdam and her team won gold in the women’s team sprint.

Paul has a reality TV show coming out that features him and his brother Logan, which will release on the streaming platform MAX on March 27.

Paul has a reality TV show coming out that features him and his brother Logan, which will release on the streaming platform MAX on March 27.