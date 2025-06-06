Jake Paul claims Republican party has ‘alpha male’ problem amid Trump-Musk meltdown

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boxer and influencer Jake Paul weighed in on the highly-publicized feud between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Thursday.

In a post on X, Paul suggested that the spat between Trump and Musk was symptomatic of a broader problem within the Republican party.

“One of the problems with the Republican Party is on display today (As a current Republican) We unfortunately have these Alpha male egos and leaders who aren’t mature enough sometimes. They’re 50+ years old and diss tweeting each other Elon and Trump are great but they need to work together and not make America look bad,” Paul wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Paul’s comments prompted mixed responses on X.

Women’s sports rights activist Paula Scanlan praised Paul’s take as “rational.”

“You know it’s bad when Jake Paul has a sane and rational take here,” Scanlan wrote.

Paul’s post even garnered praise from the left-wing content account Leftism.

Other users criticized Paul’s take, in defense of Trump.

“Pretty sure this fight has been 98% Elon. Trump has been very restrained,” wrote the conservative influencer Pro America Politics.

The YouTuber Joey Salads responded to Paul arguing, “Elon started it.”

LOGAN AND JAKE PAUL KEEP IT REAL ON WHY THEY CONTINUE TO STAY IN FRONT OF CAMERAS

Paul has been a vocal supporter of Trump over the last year, endorsing the president prior to the election in a lengthy YouTube video in late October. Paul pointed to several statistics about the economy under the Biden-Harris administration in comparison to Trump’s presidency and called on voters to vote for change.

“Democrats have been in power for 12 of the last 16 years. So, if we aren’t happy with the current political state, economic state, environmental state, then who is to blame?”

Paul also addressed women’s reproductive rights, transgender athletes competing in women’s sports, and protecting women’s spaces in the video.

“As a future father, you will find me dead before I send my daughter to a school where men can go into her bathroom and where men can compete against her in sports. It’s bulls—. That’s taking away a woman’s rights.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul celebrated Trump’s November victory and even attended the president’s inauguration on January 20. That day the boxer event criticized those who opposed Trump after the president’s inaugural speech.

“Any American who isn’t in support of Trump after this speech simply hates America and doesn’t want what’s best for this country and the world,” Paul wrote on X.

But now, Paul has proven willing to be critical of the Republican party as well.