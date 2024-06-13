Jake Paul discusses his biggest issues with state of country, what ‘young people want’ out of a president

Jake Paul may not be the normal 27-year-old in the United States. In fact, he’s made his home in Puerto Rico in recent years.

However, born and raised in Cleveland and calling the U.S. home for most of his life, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is still well in tune with what’s going on in the United States.

Paul recently told The Hollywood Reporter that Donald Trump will more than likely get his vote in November, but on “Jesse Watters Tonight,” he said that’s not necessarily a political decision.

“It doesn’t have to do with Democrat or Republican — it’s about which president is going to fight for us and who is going to represent us the best way possible,” Paul said on the show. “That’s really what the young people in America want. We want solutions, we don’t want all this marketing, we don’t want the B.S. put in front of us.

“This is the smartest generation. We’ve had the most access to information and knowledge out of any other generation. You can’t fool us. We just want the truth, and we want authenticity.”

Watters asked Paul what the solutions are, and he laughed that it wasn’t his “expertise,” nor was there enough time in his spot on the show to go through all the country’s issues.

But he found something to hammer home.

“I know people are struggling with jobs, mortgages are too much for people to afford, inflation, prices are going up, is minimum wage rising,” Paul said. “People are having trouble paying off and going to school, and then they’re feeling like, “Hey, I have this college degree, but what has this gotten me?'”

Paul then said citizens of the United States aren’t healthy, but not necessarily by any fault of their own.

“I believe there’s a massive problem with our food. The stuff that they’re putting into our bodies and allowing in grocery stores is causing massive health problems. I think there needs to be a massive conversation with the National Institution of Health.”

Paul’s stance on the country’s “health problems” played a role in why he founded W, a new men’s personal care product line.

Paul said this was roughly two years in the making, and it all started when he walked into a store and saw “the same product offerings from when I was, like, 8 years old.”

“Nothing had changed, and [I knew] that I could create a better product with better formulas,” he said to FOX Business in an interview earlier this week.

Paul said the recent postponement of his fight with Mike Tyson has forced him to lock into the release of W, and he will focus on the line before he ramps up training again.

The fight was postponed from July 20 to Nov. 15 after Tyson had a medical scare on a flight.

