Jake Paul faces callouts after 1st-round TKO victory: ‘This is laughable’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Jake Paul’s first-round TKO of Ryan Bourland on Saturday night was the talk of social media and the YouTube star-turned-pro boxer had a bunch of callouts.

Former NFL star Le’Veon Bell and former WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia were among them.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bell, who previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets, wrote on X that Paul should at least be able to fight someone who knows “how to defend themselves.”

“lol bra, this is laughable,” Bell wrote. “I don’t even care if he decides to fight me or not, just fight somebody who actually knows how to defend themselves.”

Garcia, who is prepping for a fight against Devin Haney for the WBC super lightweight title, said he was ready to end Paul’s entire career.

“Okay enough, it’s on I’m going to have to do this! I’m going to end this JAKE PAUL BOXING THING,” Garcia added on X. “BRING IT ON JAKE IM DEAD F—–G SERIOUS F— YOU! HIT MY TEAM UP.”

AMANDA SERRANO’S HOMECOMING BOXING MATCH IN PUERTO RICO CALLED OFF DUE TO BIZARRE EYE INJURY

Paul responded to Garcia’s challenge in his post-fight press conference.

“Ryan, I love you, you know that bro but you gotta chill out,” Paul said. “You just seem like you’re losing your mind. Acting thirsty and desperate.… I’m just saying, just chill bro. If you do wanna fight, to me, that’s light work. You got no foot work and as long as you’ve been in the game, I’m a better boxer than you.”

After Paul won against Bourland, he called out Canelo Alvarez.

“Hey Canelo, stop ducking. I know you want it,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was Paul’s ninth victory in his 10th professional fight, each of the last two having come against fellow boxers after fights against MMA fighters like Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva. His lone loss is to Tommy Fury, the brother of Tyson.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.