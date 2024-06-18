Jake Paul finds replacement for original Mike Tyson fight date: ‘A preview of what I’m bringing’

Mike Tyson’s recent health scare forced his upcoming bout against Jake Paul to be postponed until November, but the YouTube star turned professional boxer has found a new opponent in the meantime.

Most Valuable Promotions announced Tuesday that Paul, 27, will still step inside the ring on July 20 in Tampa, Florida, where he’ll face MMA star and bare knuckle champion boxer Mike Perry.

“When Paul vs. Tyson was rescheduled, I knew immediately that I wanted to still fight on Saturday, July 20. Now, as I prepare for my fight against Iron Mike, there’s no better opponent for me than Mike Perry,” Paul said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The pay-per-view event will take place on the original date of the Paul vs. Tyson fight, but will instead be held at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Paul said the eight-round bout will be a “preview” of what’s to come this fall.

“This is the perfect experience for me to gain in advance of facing Mike Tyson. But getting that experience comes with risk. Those who know me know I’m a risk taker and while ‘Platinum’ Perry might try to end me, I’m Titanium Jake Paul and I fear no man. I’m going to get the W and give everyone a preview of what I’m bringing to the ring against Mike Tyson.”

Just last week, Most Valuable Promotions confirmed the new date of Paul vs. Tyson for Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

JAKE PAUL SAYS ‘ONE OF MY GREATEST ACCOMPLISHMENTS’ GOES ‘OVERLOOKED’

Tyson, who will turn 58 at the end of June, was on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles last month when he was reported to have suffered nausea and dizziness. His reps said in a statement at the time that the incident had been “due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing.”

The medical episode raised concern for Tyson and led to speculation that the fight would be called off. Last week, Most Valuable Promotions announced that the fight would be postponed following Tyson’s follow-up consultation with medical professionals.

He was advised to do “minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul’s new fight only adds to the anticipation.

Perry (5-0, 3 KOs in BKFC) competed in MMA for several years before making his UFC debut in 2016. He later joined the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship where he became an immediate star.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.