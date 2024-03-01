Jake Paul is ‘basically a never-ending machine’ for this reason

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – Some might not want to hear it, but Jake Paul might just be the face of boxing.

The 26-year-old made a name for himself on Vine more than a decade ago, and parlayed that into superstardom on both the Disney Channel and YouTube.

However, in recent years, he’s made his name in the boxing ring; and although he doesn’t have the resume of plenty of professionals before his time, his celebrity status has made his bouts some of the most anticipated, and watched, in recent memory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But while Paul is also becoming a household name in the ring, he’s also becoming one of the most powerful boxing promoters. Paul and his longtime business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, founded Most Valuable Promotions in 2021, and in less than three years since its inception, MVP has garnered plenty of eyeballs and talent.

Amanda Serrano, who is main-eventing Saturday’s Puerto Rico fights, said signing with the brand late last year was “the best decision I’ve made in boxing.”

TV star Javon “Wanna” Walton, who is best known for playing Ashtray in “Euphoria,” also signed with the brand, which he said is “like family.” He’ll be making his pro debut this weekend at age 17.

Now, multiply the finding, signing and booking of talent all while training for your own fights that are viewed worldwide.

“I’m basically this never-ending machine,” Paul told Fox News Digital this week in Puerto Rico. “And the machine keeps on getting bigger, but there’s only a limited amount of gas, which is me.”

UFC FAN KNOCKED OUT IN MASSIVE BRAWL AT MEXICO CITY EVENT

“It’s definitely a lot, you really have to learn how to manage that time and push harder than anyone else. I’m doing physical training, mental training, business, all sorts of things.”

Paul may just have his biggest fight this weekend when he faces former Golden Gloves champion Ryan Bourland in Puerto Rico at the island’s famed Coliseo de Puerto Rico. Bourland, who is the most experienced fighter Paul has ever gone up against, is 17-2 in 19 career fights, six of those victories having ended in a knockout.

Paul is predicting a knockout within six minutes: “He’s going to sleep,” referring to Bourland.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I think it’s going to be the loudest arena yet to date,” Paul said. “I’m excited to come alive in that moment and put on a good show in front of 18,000 people, get a knockout and do what I do best.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.